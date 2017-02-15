Subject Shot, Injured By Officer on Highway 99 at Lathrop Road

MANTECA — A subject was shot and injured by a Manteca police officer during an incident on Highway 99 near Lathrop Road.

Around 10:06 a.m. authorities received a call regarding a person who was possibly armed walking south on the northbound side of Highway 99.

Both CHP and Manteca police responded to the scene to shut down lanes.

During contact with the subject a Manteca officer ended up using his taser and then fired their gun at the individual.

The subject was transported to a local hospital. Authorities say the person was talking to officers in the ambulance.

At this time, there is no other information available on the officer or the subject.