Wild Bill's is hosting their next Annual February Tattoo-A-Thon on Feb. 25, 2017 8:00 a.m. til Midnight Benefiting the UC Davis Children's Hospital. They will have 30 volunteer tattoo artist (from all over) contribute their entire wages including tips to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.To date, they've raised $186,000. The Hospital even named part of the new wing after the Tattoo Shop due to their contributions. .
Wild Bill’s Tattoo-A-Thon
