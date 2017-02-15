Woman Takes Infant Son to Hospital for Alleged Shampoo Allergy, Police Discover He is Under Influence of Meth

OAKDALE — Police arrested a woman who took her 1-year-old son the emergency room Wednesday, claiming he was having an allergic reaction to shampoo when he was allegedly under the influence of methamphetamine.

Officers with the Oakdale Police Department arrived at the Oak Valley Hospital Emergency Department on South Oak Avenue around 3:30 a.m. to question Tenessa Price.

The 28-year-old mother allegedly believed that her infant son was having an allergic reaction to some new shampoo. Instead, police realized that his behavior was similar to that of someone who had used methamphetamine, according to the Oakdale Police Department.

Oakdale Police found that Price was in possession of methamphetamine upon arresting her.

The 1-year-old was taken to another hospital for further treatment and is now under the care of Child Protective Services.

Price was later charged with suspected child cruelty for the injury and possible death of her son.