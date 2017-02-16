Adopt a Pet

Today, Bobby Mann from Front Street Animal Shelter brought along Toby to be adopted and as soon as he walked in the studio he captured the heart of a FOX40 employee. Through this weekend the shelter is providing free adoptions.
