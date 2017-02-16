Autorama Returns to Sacramento

One of the longest running auto shows in the area is rolling into Sacramento this weekend. Gary is out at Cal Expo checking out the 67th Annual Sacramento Autorama. There will be around 1000 of America's most beautiful custom cars.
