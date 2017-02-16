California Limits Video-Only Visits for County Jail Inmates

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California regulators are pushing back against what had been a growing movement to end in-person visits in county jails.

The Board of State and Community Corrections voted Thursday to require that future jails include space for face-to-face visits.

The board says five of the state’s 58 counties have no in-person visits. Five more counties have no in-person visits in at least one jail, and 10 counties are building jails that will have no room for in-person contact.

The new regulation, adopted on a 7-2 vote, applies only to future jails, not the ones under construction.

Sheriffs have been shifting to video visitation that can save space, requires fewer employees and deters smuggling.

But the board and state lawmakers are encouraging personal visits that they say are healthier and promote rehabilitation.