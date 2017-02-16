Davis Mosque Hate Crime Suspect Pleads Not Guilty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODLAND -- Thirty-year-old Lauren Kirk-Coehlo through her attorneys pleaded not guilty on two counts of felony vandalism that were elevated to hate crimes by Davis Police investigators.

They say she was caught on security cameras breaking windows, damaging bicycles and placing bacon on the door handles of the Davis Islamic Center. Pork is a forbidden food among Muslims.

During her arraignment, Yolo County prosecutor Ryan Couzens sought to deny her bail, which is currently set at $1 million.

Instead, a judge scheduled a bail hearing next week in which another attempt will be made to have her held without bail.

Kirk-Coehlo's attorneys argued that nothing has changed since another judge raised her bail from $40,000 to $1 million.

Davis police found evidence that she had an interest in the murder of five Muslims in a mosque in Canada and praised the killer of nine African-American church members in South Carolina. They also found evidence of disparaging remarks about a number of minority groups. According to investigators one phone message was found quoting her desire "to kill many people."

"We filed a motion that we feel confident in that it describes all the facts...it was basically for public safety reasons," said Couzens.

In addition to a bail hearing, a date of March 6 was assigned for her preliminary hearing.