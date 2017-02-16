Fire Destroys Modesto Mobile Home

MODESTO — A fire destroyed a mobile home on Oakdale Road in Modesto on Thursday afternoon, fire officials said.

Crews with the Modesto Fire Department at the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District were called out about 12:35 p.m. for reports of a fire at Glenwood Mobile Home Park.

A double-wide trailer was fully engulfed and the fire was threatening to spread to the mobile home next to it.

Crews were able to contain the fire, and the neighboring mobile home only sustained heat and smoke damage.

A Modesto fire engine also sustained heat damage.

Two adults and two children were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is not known. Damage is estimated at $85,000.