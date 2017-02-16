Residents Living Along San Joaquin River Deal with Flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STANISLAUS COUNTY -- Portions of Stanislaus County along the San Joaquin River remain flooded even as the area is preparing for a new round of rain storms.

Flooding at one mobile home park east of Crows Landing happened suddenly Saturday night.

"Well, we left a bunch of stuff down there -- washing machine, shed, plants, yard tools," said Kathy Runge, an evacuee.

It's a scene repeated at spots up and down the San Joaquin River in Stanislaus County.

The sheriff's department says this isn't because a levee broke. The flooding happened when the river spilled over its banks and swallowed up anything that was too close.

"Yeah it's about waist deep there," Runge said, pointing to the pad where she used to park her mobile home.

What will she do now?

"I don't even know."

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department does report progress. Crows Landing was shut down completely, but has now been reopened.

Still that's no guarantee against the next series of storms headed toward Northern California.