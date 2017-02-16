Sacramento Police Investigate After Two Pedestrians Hit, Killed in Separate Crashes

SACRAMENTO — Police are investigating after two pedestrians were hit and killed in two separate incidents on Thursday night.

The first crash happened about 7:17 p.m. near Marysville Boulevard and Roanoke Avenue in Sacramento.

The second incident happened about 10 minutes later near the intersection of North Seventh Street and Richards Boulevard. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

Drivers should avoid both areas.

No other details were immediately known.

Stay with FOX40.com for updates on this developing story.