SAN FRANCISCO, CA - MAY 20: A view of Lombard Street on May 20, 2014 in San Francisco, California. The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency Board of Directors is considering a summer shutdown San Francisco's famed Lombard Street, known as the crookedest street in the world, as summer tourist traffic on the scenic street is causing huge backups and posing safety concerns for reisdents. The proposal would close the section between Larkin and Leavenworth streets on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. beginning on June 21 through July 13 and also on July 4. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
San Francisco Official Pitches Toll for ‘Crooked Street’
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco supervisor is proposing a toll on a famously crooked street that draws millions of visitors a year and creates headaches for residents.
Supervisor Mark Farrell made the proposal Thursday as a transportation authority report recommended studying the idea further to control congestion on Lombard Street.
Vehicles waiting to drive down the 600-foot-long street often stretch back for three blocks. The street attracts about 2 million tourists a year, with up to 17,000 people visiting by car or foot on peak summer weekends.
A toll is far from a done deal, though. It requires approval from the state Legislature.
Farrell’s spokesman said he is still working out details such as how much to charge and how to create a reservation system.