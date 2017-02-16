Solano Health Officials Investigate Tuberculosis Case at Armijo High School

FAIRFIELD — Health officials with Solano County are investigating an active tuberculosis case at Armijo High School in Fairfield.

Information about the patient was not released.

School officials say a letter was sent to parents, guardians and staff on Thursday. A second letter will be sent to parents or guardians of students officials believe to have had close contact with the patient.

Symptoms of pulmonary TB include difficulty breathing, chest pain, cough, excessive sweating, fatigue, fever, weight loss and wheezing. It is transmitted through the air.

