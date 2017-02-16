Transitional Program for Cancer Survivors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Triumph, a Sacramento-based nonprofit, and California Family Fitness have teamed up to help raise awareness and empower cancer survivors to recapture their lives after cancer treatment through exercise.

Currently, the participants are going through a 12-week program to help them deal with the emotional and physical toll that cancer can have.

Martina is at California Family Fitness hanging out with Tanya Breinig, Area Fitness Manager at California Family Fitness and cancer survivor and Pam Whitehead, Founder of Triumph Cancer Foundation.