Randall Ogans (University of the Pacific Black History Month Committee Staff and Faculty Chair) and Destiny Robbins (Spoken word poet from Sacramento performing at UOP Gospelfest 2017) are both in the studio with Paul to discuss the upcoming University of Pacific Annual Gospelfest event. Nationally acclaimed Gospel Artist and Stellar Award winner Donald Lawrence is headlining Gospelfest 2017, an annual concert held during University of the Pacific Black History Month celebration. In collaboration with San Joaquin Delta College, the event will be held Saturday, February 18 at Bob Hope Theatre, 242 E. Main Street in Stockton. This event will also feature Lena Byrd-Miles and Ascension.
UOP Gospelfest 2017
