Your Weekend, February 16

Courtesy of Sacramento365, Paul and Simone have a list of fun events to fill your weekend.

Disney On Ice: Worlds of Enchantment

Golden 1 Center

Thurs. & Fri. 7 p.m.

Sat. & Sun. 11 a.m., 3 p.m., 7 p.m.

Mon. Noon & 4 p.m.

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/disney-ice-worlds-enchantment/

Sacramento Autorama

Cal Expo

Fri. Noon - 9 p.m.

Sat. 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sun. 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/sacramento-autorama-3/

Hands on History: By Land and By Sea

Sutter's Fort State Historic Park

Sat. 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/hands-history-land-sea/

Rudyard Kipling's Just So Stories

Harris Center for the Arts

Sat. 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/rudyard-kiplings-just-stories/

Day of Remembrance

Crocker Art

Sun. 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/day-remembrance-crocker-art-museum/

Make It A Night Pick:

Brian Regan

Mondavi Center - Jackson Hall

Fri. 8 p.m.

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/brian-regan/

WHERE TO EAT: Seasons

WHERE TO GET A DRINK: University of Beer