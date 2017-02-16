Your Weekend, February 16

Courtesy of Sacramento365, Paul and Simone have a list of fun events to fill your weekend.
Disney On Ice: Worlds of Enchantment
Golden 1 Center
Thurs. & Fri. 7 p.m.
Sat. & Sun. 11 a.m., 3 p.m., 7 p.m.
Mon. Noon & 4 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/disney-ice-worlds-enchantment/
Sacramento Autorama
Cal Expo
Fri. Noon - 9 p.m.
Sat. 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Sun. 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/sacramento-autorama-3/
Hands on History: By Land and By Sea
Sutter's Fort State Historic Park
Sat. 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/hands-history-land-sea/
Rudyard Kipling's Just So Stories
Harris Center for the Arts
Sat. 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/rudyard-kiplings-just-stories/
Day of Remembrance
Crocker Art
Sun. 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/day-remembrance-crocker-art-museum/
Make It A Night Pick:
Brian Regan
Mondavi Center - Jackson Hall
Fri. 8 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/brian-regan/
WHERE TO EAT: Seasons
WHERE TO GET A DRINK: University of Beer