LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles fire officials say one person has been electrocuted after a tree downed power lines and fell on a car.

The tree went down around noon Friday in Sherman Oaks as a powerful storm lashed the region.

Authorities say a 55-year-old man may have touched the line or contacted electrified water. He died at a hospital.

Fire officials say there have been nearly 150 reports of downed electrical lines in the past several hours.