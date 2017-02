Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Celebrate Chinese New Year at Hiram Johnson High School and enjoy countless activities. The event will feature performing arts, vendors showcasing arts and crafts, food, and more. We got just a taste of what to expect with a beautiful dance routine from the China Moon Dance Troupe.

More info:

Chinese New Year Celebration

Saturday

11am-5pm

Hiram Johnson High School

$6 adult, $1 children

(916) 337-6680

CNYCA.net