Chef Keith Reedlove joined us in the kitchen to prepare some delicious cheeseburger mac and cheese. American Beauty's Elbow Macaroni is the best because they uses only American Wheat for the most optimum flavor. American Beauty has been producing amazing pasta since 1916. 37 of their products have been non-GMO project verified. Try creating some cheeseburger mac and cheese for yourself.

Ingredients:

-2 cups American Beauty® Elbow Macaroni

-2 cups diced tomatoes in juice (plain or seasoned)

-1/3 cup ketchup

-1/4 cup finely chopped onion

-2 Tbsps sweet pickle relish

-2 tsps prepared yellow mustard

-1/4 tsp salt

-1/4 tsp freshly ground black pepper

-16 each frozen prepared meatballs

-2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese

-1/3 cup light sour cream

Cooking Instructions:

1. Prepare pasta according to package directions. Drain well.

2. Stir the diced tomatoes and their juices with the ketchup, onion, relish, mustard, salt and pepper in a large saucepan or Dutch oven.

3. Bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium-low.

4. Add the meatballs to the tomato sauce. Simmer for 15 minutes or until meatballs are heated through. Remove from heat.

5. Stir the hot pasta into the tomato sauce. Stir in the sour cream until combined. Adding a handful at a time, stir in the cheddar until melted.



More info:

American Beauty Pasta

AmericanBeauty.com