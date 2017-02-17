Crews Work Overtime in Rain to Prevent Further Damage to Feather River Levees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUBA CITY -- Construction work during a rain storm is far from the norm, but the high waters in the Feather River following emergency releases from the crippled Oroville Dam spillway means the Sutter Butte Flood Control Agency will work overtime shoring up levees that are seeping water.

While there is no danger of the levees giving way, walnut orchards are being flooded by seeping water and boils along the 9 mile stretch of river 12 miles south of Yuba City. The agency as shored up 37 miles of levee to the north, but the southern section has yet to be upgraded.

The high water is moving up the schedule for making repairs before there is any more damage. Over the next two weeks 90 tons of rock and sand will be trucked in and used to fill in abandoned ditches build a rock berm along the base of 2 miles of levee.

The first few days of work calls for shoring up muddy roads to accommodate heavy dump trucks. That's work that wouldn't be needed during more ideal construction periods during the summer.

Flood control officials say there is some urgency because river levels can remain high through the spring. The agency took on the $5 million repair job even before state or federal funding was acquired, hoping for repayment later.

Congressman Dough LaMalfa says he got assurances from President Trump that federal help will come for Oroville Dam repairs and, by extension, upgrades to the Feather River drainage to the south where repairs are now taking place.