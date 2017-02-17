Crocker Art Museum Displays Japanese Internment Camp Photos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The Crocker Art Museum is making the final touches for its newest exhibit, "Two Views."

It is a collection of photographs by Ansel Adams and Leonard Frank of the Japanese American and Japanese Canadian Internment during World War II.

They will open the exhibit to the public this Sunday, the 75th Anniversary of Executive Order 9066- a law that forced the removal of 120,000 Americans with Japanese ancestry from their homes.

Mas Hatano, 88, was invited Friday for a preview tour. He was 13 years old when he was uprooted from his Loomis home.

"In the 8th grade, went out for recess, and posted on the school was this," Hatano showed FOX40 an enlarged, laminated photocopy of the Order.

He remembered he had about ten days to pack up everything he needed for however long he was going to be away from home. Everything was up in the air.

"They didn't tell you where you were going, they didn't tell us how long we would be gone," Hatano remembered.

The Hatanos were forced out of their farm, and into a temporary assembly near Marysville. Then they finally ended up in Tule Lake War Relocation Center.

"It was connected to war hysteria. People were afraid the American Japanese were going to be what they called 5th column on the war, that they would support the attack on the United States," Associate Curator, Kristina Gilmore said.

Ironically, for the 13-year-old who had no idea why this was happening, Tule Lake was like a long summer camp.

"I'd never seen so many Japanese faces in my life. Lots of friends!" Hatano said.

But for his parents, this meant losing everything.

"They'd been here for 20 to 30 years, they were just getting on their feet, getting out of the depression, had a car, furniture, all the household things, then you have to leave next week," Hatano said.

For three years, the family of six lived in a one room barrack. Japan's formal surrender meant they were released out of the camps with nothing but train ticket home. But for what?

"Not one person in the camp. Not one person was charged with a crime, brought to court, tried or convicted [of] doing anything against the United States," Hatano said.

Now, on the 75th anniversary of Executive Order 9066, the Crocker is showcasing the injustice of the Japanese Internment. Historians believed the timing could not be better.

"Current events bring it to light even more. It's not just something that happened 75 years ago. It's our history. But often history repeats itself. So we have to be vigilant," Gilmore said.

"People just don't learn. Trump just signed a an Executive Order, saying people from these countries cannot come to the United States. Same kind of reasoning. Same kind of reasoning when we were sent to the internment camps," Hatano said.

The new exhibit opens this Sunday, February 19, and will remain open until May 14.

The following are the planned activities for opening day.

Time, Description, Location

10:05 a.m., Mass Meditation for Peace led by Jim Hare, Setzer Auditorium

10:30 a.m., Opening Remarks featuring Congresswoman Doris Matusi and Mayor Darrell Steinberg, Friedman Court

11:00 a.m., Performance by Koyasan Spirit of Children Taiko, Friedman Court

11:30 a.m. – 5:20 p.m. Reading of over 8600 Sacromentans placed incarcerated in camps, Friedman Court

10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Sadako and the Thousand Paper Crane Activity, 2nd Level

11:30 a.m., 1, and 2:30 p.m., Personal Narratives from the Camps, Two Views

11 a.m., 12:30 and 2:30 p.m., Spotlight Talk in Japan America, Barr galleries

11 a.m., 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. Spotlight Talk in Into the Fold, 240

12, 1:30, and 3 p.m., Objects left behind: A conversation with John Caswell, Crocker Registrar, Two Views

11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Art Endures: Kokeshi Dolls & Ikebana Demonstrations Ballroom, 2nd level

1 – 4 p.m. Asian Art Gallery Sketch-It Activity, 3rd Floor

1 and 2 p.m. Tea Ceremony Demonstrations Ballroom, 2nd Level

1:30 and 3:30 p.m., Film Screening: Grave of the Fireflies with Presented in collaboration with Sacramento Japanese Film Festival, Setzer Auditorium

4 p.m., Spotlight Talk, Two Views

5:20 p.m. Final names read, Haruko Sakakibara plays “We Had to Go” and invitation to take a crane of peace into the world., Friedman Court