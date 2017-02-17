Detectives Investigate Deadly Attempted Robbery at Lodi Casino

LODI — Lodi detectives are at the Parkwest Casino investigating a homicide and attempted robbery.

Officer Stillman of the Lodi Police Department reports that officers were responding to a call regarding an attempted robbery at the casino at 1800 South Cherokee Lane.

Upon their arrival at around 7:39 a.m., police found a man dead at the scene.

No further information has been gathered regarding the identity of the man or how he died. The incidents surrounding and leading up to the robbery are unknown at this time.

