Detectives Investigate Deadly Attempted Robbery at Lodi Casino

Posted 5:32 PM, February 17, 2017, by

LODI — Lodi detectives are at the Parkwest Casino investigating a homicide and attempted robbery.

lodi-casino

Officers arrived at the Parkwest Casino following reports of an attempted robbery to find a man dead. (Credit: Lodi Police Department)

Officer Stillman of the Lodi Police Department reports that officers were responding to a call regarding an attempted robbery at the casino at 1800 South Cherokee Lane.

Upon their arrival at around 7:39 a.m., police found a man dead at the scene.

No further information has been gathered regarding the identity of the man or how he died. The incidents surrounding and leading up to the robbery are unknown at this time.

