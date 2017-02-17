High Winds Uproot Tree, Knock Out Power for Thousands of SMUD Customers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- What once was up, now one of many things downed in the Arden area thanks to high winds blasting Sacramento.

Torell Jackson came home and discovered his clocks blinking - a sign the power had been out.

"But I don't know how long it was down," he said.

Aside from having to reset his clocks, Torell Jackson was surprised by the reset needed in his neighborhood after Mother Nature flexed her muscle on Hurley Way, compromising a 69,000 kilovolt subtransmission line.

The force of the high winds not only uprooted a massive pine but brought a large mental gate right along with it.

With the street blocked off, Friday night became all about detours instead of direct access for dozens of drivers.

Luckily no one was hurt there as the latest storm stomped through town.

And the tree service teams who were quick to the scene needed to make sure they didn't end up on an injury list, so they had to hold back.

"The linemen are working down there to get the lines killed so we can start our tree work," said Darrell Daniel with Mowbray Tree Service. "We're most likely gonna going tie a rope to take the tension off the line and then chainsaw it, cut it up into small pieces. It's quite large tree, but cut up, we can manage it."

Managing power tied to scenes like that across the capitol city was SMUD's singular focus since early afternoon.

Signal lights out, snarling commute traffic, were just a symptom of a system under stress.

"At our peak 60,000 customers were out in 110 different outages. Now we have about 3,000 customers out in 30 different outages," said Jonathon Tudor with SMUD.

Those were the latest numbers available at 9 p.m. Friday.

"Some folks will be out 'til tomorrow. We're working as fast as we can as safely as we can to get them back on," he said.

While the downed pine tree unplugged some folks for a short time, power for the area was quickly re-routed to different line and the situation didn't amount to a significant outage.