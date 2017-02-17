I-80 Travelers Experience Slow Start to Holiday Weekend Amid Winter Storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLACER COUNTY -- Brake lights, bumper to bumper traffic and some frustrated passengers. Weekend travelers got a slow start to their holiday.

The drive up Interstate 80 eastbound was anything but fun for Julia Farias' family.

"The girls are crying, they're tired, they want to get off," she said.

Drivers pulled off at Cisco Grove just to get a break from the back-up, but the traffic isn't unexpected. Caltrans said on a normal holiday weekend they see 50,000 to 75,000 cars on the road.

"It's been a great snow winter, so we're having more traffic than we've had in the last few. And then the holiday weekend -- it's going to be just that much more," said Dave Wood, Caltrans superintendent.

The winter weather also caused delays. Rain and snow soaked the highway. Chain control at Kingvale didn't help the slow going ride, and neither did drivers who didn't put chains on the right way.

"These guys will be running their chains and they'll fall off and break, and they'll puncture a tire, and so I'll have to go replace the tire," said Heath Newland with Five Star Towing.

Caltrans said preparation is key when heading into the Sierra on a stormy weekend. The drive up Friday was tough, but the drive down may be worse with more snow expected Monday.

The best advice Caltrans has is to drive slowly and pack your patience.