In Case of Emergency: What To Have in Your ‘Go Bag’

WEST SACRAMENTO — Mandatory evacuations are lifted but many residents are still under a warning and should be ready to leave on short notice.

After people left their homes without much more than the clothes on their backs earlier this week, officials are now recommending residents prepare a “go bag” for future emergencies.

Bread and milk are staples many people make a run on when preparing to hunker down in their homes during a disaster, but the recent weather-related threats have been reminding people they may need to leave instead of stay.

Local counties recommend putting together “go bags.”

“Something you can just grab real quickly, throw into your car if you have to take off fast,” Matt Robinson, of the Sacramento County Department of Water Resources, said Friday.

Here are some things you should keep in your go bag:

A first aid kit

Non-perishable foods

A can opener

Baby supplies

Eye glasses

Medication

Yuba County has created a printable checklist that you can find here.

However, this list is fairly universal and Sacramento County officials recommend taking similar measures including having three days to a week’s worth of food and water per person.

Getting a go bag together isn’t cheap. Assembling just the basic items on the attached list will cost around $200. However, not planning ahead could leave you dealing with higher prices and a smaller selection at a convenience store.