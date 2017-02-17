In Your Neighborhood: Arden-Arcade

For today’s In Your Neighborhood, Gary and Simone are out having a blast in the Arden-Arcade area.

Gary is chatting with FlapJacks Diner fans and enjoying his own plate of flapjacks. Last July the restaurant caught fire at the original location on El Camino Avenue. They are trying to rebuild but in the meantime moved to the Arden Way location.

Simone is getting a sugar rush at The Parlor Ice Cream enjoying ice cream puffs and some other treats. Here at The Parlor we seek to combine creativity with culinary treats. Our menu is ever changing as we constantly strive to improve and discover the ultimate sweet combination. Our variety of custom ice cream flavors, toppings and options in which to contain said items offer you a unique opportunity to bring your wildest dessert dreams to life.

The Mira Loma High School Matadors are welcoming Gary with a little pep rally. Mira Loma is filled with unique clubs, campaigns, and even a dance team.

Simone is hanging out at the Del Paso Country Club with Mike Green and Mark McKinney. This club boasts 100 years of rich history.