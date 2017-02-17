Japanese American Internment Photos Shown at the Crocker Art Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rina is out at the Crocker Art Museum checking out the Japanese American Internment photos captured by photographers Ansel Adams and Leonard Frank. On February 19, exactly 75 years to the day after Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the order authorizing the imprisonment of Japanese Americans, the Crocker Art Museum will open "Two Views: Photographs by Ansel Adams and Leonard Frank." The collection includes more than 60 photos from the inside of the camps.