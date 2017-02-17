Jeanitude Pays Tribute to Jean Runyon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jeanitude is a food drive created to honor Jean Runyon's memory. Jean loved Sacramento and founded Runyon, Saltzman & Einhorn, a PR firm, in 1960. She was passionate about charity and giving back to her community. Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg even visited the show today to talk about Jean and all that she means to Sacramento. If you're interested in donating to the Jeanitude Food Drive, visit the Sacramento Food Bank or online.

More info:

Jeanitude Food Drive

Feb 6th-March 3rd

Sacramento Food Bank

RS-E.com/Jeanitude