Local Law Enforcement Agencies Address Deportation Fears

SACRAMENTO -- Stockton Police, Woodland Police and the Placer County Sheriff's Department all responded to rumors about immigration raids in the region.

The police agencies all reassured the public that ICE agents were not deporting citizens in the area.

Meanwhile, La Superior Market in South Sacramento was back open after store director Luis Velasquez decided to shut down for the day Thursday.

"I have people from Guatemala, Honduras, Argentina working here and of course Mexico, so all of us speak Spanish," Velasquez said.

His employees and his customers are mostly Latino immigrants who joined the nationwide "Day Without Immigrants" to send a message.

"It's kind of sad because we come here to contribute for the economy, have a better life," Velasquez said.

Velasquez says many are fearful under the Trump administration's changes to the country's immigration policies.

"They're concerned about the wall and the deportations," Velasquez said.

"Their fears are justified," said civil rights Lawyer Mark Merin.

Merin stood in front of the Federal Building Friday with a handful of other lawyers, vowing to use the law to fight back against the President.

"He's exerting independent executive power to do the most damaging thing, break up families and people who are contributing in this country back to countries they never have even occupied," Merin said.

On this day, these Sacramento lawyers stood in solidarity with nationwide strikes against the Trump administration.

"The only thing to do to fight that fear is to remain in community," Merin said.

Merin says it's important for communities to stand together to protect immigrants who come to Sacramento for a better life and now live in fear of deportation.

"I'm not gonna defend every single person in the United States but I think we come here to work hard and have a better future," Velasquez said.

President Trump says the goal of his "crackdown on illegal immigrants" is to keep gang members, drug dealers and others out of the country.

The president has vowed to roll out a new executive order on immigration next week after a federal court's decision to pause the ban last week.