Modesto Trailer Park Residents Prepare to Evacuate as Winds, Rain Hit Stanislaus County

MODESTO -- As the winds and the Tuolumne River moved high and fast on Friday morning, some RV owners at the Terrace Trailer Park in Modesto moved with just as much energy.

“Get ready to get pulled out of here and all that stuff,” said evacuee Brent Jones.

Jones told FOX40 that Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputies advised him that he should evacuate. He helped his neighbors move to higher ground with his truck.

“Fired up the battery, put a little gas in there so I could tow people out of here," Jones said. "I just went next door to see if people needed a tow.”

The quick moving rain and wind forced some of the water onto the property overnight and with more rain and wind expected to hit the region, Jones said he’s prepared.

“I have some water bottles put away and I have a lantern and batteries for the radio and stuff like that,” he explained.

But not everyone is choosing to leave.

“I got to ride it out as long as I can," said resident Raymond Kopf. "What the hell? It’s California, give it five minutes, it might change, right?”

Jones said he will not have water nor electricity once he evacuates, so he planned on using his gym’s facilities. As for Kopf, he was adamant about riding out the storm.