The snapshot of snow from space tells a different story every year. Last January, a winter storm pummeled the east coast and broke several snowfall records. This winter the Sierra Nevada was hit by consecutive storms, each one piling more snow on top of the last storm's snow. NASA's view from space highlights these dramatic differences, but the story is incomplete. Today, Paul and Darren are chatting with NASA Scientist Matthew Rodell about what these pictures mean for science. More than a sixth of the world's population relies on melt water from seasonal snowpack and glaciers, but it is challenging to measure the volume and depth of snow cover, especially in remote locations and dense forests.
NASA Views Snow From Space: What a Difference a Year Makes
