× Officers Lend a Hand to Belgian Visitors Burglarized in Vacaville

VACAVILLE — Officers and Home Depot employees helped out two Belgian visitors Friday after their rental car was broken into.

In town for business, the Belgian couple had stopped at a restaurant near the Vacaville Premium Outlets on their way to San Francisco to catch a flight. Upon leaving the restaurant they found that their rental car’s passenger side rear window was smashed in and their luggage had been stolen, according to the Vacaville Police Department.

Officers arrived at the scene just before 6 p.m. and offered to lend a hand. They drove along with the Belgian couple to a nearby Home Depot where they enlisted the help of employees to patch up the window and vacuum up the broken glass.

“Although it’s truly unfortunate that the lives of these two travelers were touched by the sticky fingers of thieves, they made certain to assure our officers that their memory of our city would be a pleasant one because of the care and compassion shown to them in their time of need,” wrote the Vacaville Police Department.