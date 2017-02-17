Oroville Dam Spillway Reinforcement Work Continues Through Steady Rains

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OROVILLE -- Heading into a weekend in which storms are expected, work continues along the emergency spillway at the Oroville Dam.

Helicopters continued their boulder drops from the air, as crews with trucks on the ground continued to reinforce the emergency spillway.

"We've been working very hard to reduce the water level behind the lake,” said Bill Croyle, acting director of the Department of Water Resources.

Croyle says they've made good progress lowering Lake Oroville's depth, measured at 861 feet as of Friday afternoon. By Friday at 7 p.m., the DWR reported the the lake was just slightly over 858 feet, more than 40 feet below the height of the emergency spillway.

The DWR hopes to bring that number down to 850 feet by the end of the weekend, giving the dam more room to collect fresh rain water without the likelihood of mass flooding.

"Mother Nature’s in the room, but I do not expect that to be a risk,” Croyle said.

Friday afternoon, engineers slowed the dam's water releases from 80,000 to 70,000 cubic feet per second, another sign of confidence the emergency spillway will hold up, but many people in Oroville are still planning for another evacuation.

"There are people that are in panic mode,” said Vicki Andersen, who works in Oroville.

"I am going to watch, and if it ever gets close to the overflow I'm not going to wait for them to say it'll never happen. I'll take my leave,” said Leah Harrington, an Oroville resident who was forced to evacuate her home last week.

Harrington says the ordeal made her more prepared, should evacuations happen again. She’s ready to go at a moment’s notice.

"Did I cover everything?" Harrington said. "I left my checkbook, medications I had. There's little detail things that to have to remember."

"Now I have a bag and stuff, make sure I have provisions at home,” said Cassee Petersen, another Oroville resident ready to leave town if need be.

Butte County Sheriff's Kory Honea says officials have their eye on the weekend weather, and don’t expect more evacuations.

"The likelihood is low, but my job is to keep people prepared, so they've got to pay attention,” Honea said.