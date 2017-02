Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGVALE -- After the past couple of weeks, the announcement of another mudslide on either Highway 50 or Interstate 80, would be the same as saying it was snowing in the mountains - it just happens.

With the numerous mudslides February has brought with it, including another Friday along Highway 50 in Kyburz that slowed traffic to one lane for a time, concern for travels on a busy I-80 is definitely out there.

"It's snowing and snowing doesn't create mudslides," said Dave Wood of Caltrans.

That's good news.

However, further down the hill from the Kingvale Caltrans station it wasn't snowing.

FOX40 spoke with drivers about traveling through the Sierra in non-ideal conditions.