President Donald Trump had a press briefing Thursday and it including the Trump many would recognize from campaign season. FOX40's political analyst Gary Dietrich is in the studio with Paul and Mae to chat about that and the Oroville Spillway.
President Trump’s Press Briefing
-
Spicer Holds Rapid-Fire First Press Briefing
-
Obama to Press: You Make Us Better
-
The Wait is Over: Trump Finally Holding a Press Conference
-
Brian Fallon: Sean Spicer Lied, Should Resign
-
‘SNL’ Gives Alec Baldwin’s Trump His Day in Court
-
-
Sean Spicer Reacts to Melissa McCarthy’s Impression on ‘Saturday Night Live’
-
A ‘Purveyor of Fake News’ May Get White House Press Credentials
-
Laura Ingraham Considered for White House Press Secretary Post
-
White House Press Secretary Attacks Media for Accurately Reporting Inauguration Crowds
-
Democrats are Demanding Answers After Michael Flynn’s Resignation
-
-
Kellyanne Conway Apologized to Donald Trump After Ivanka Clothing Line Comments
-
Trump Commits to NATO Summit Appearance
-
Dan Coats Picked to Be Director of National Intelligence