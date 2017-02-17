Sacramento Storms Topple Trees, Causing Power Outages, Destruction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Things are getting back to normal after more than an hour without power at Watt Avenue and Butano Drive.

Drivers weren't so successful when they were forced to treat the intersection there as a four-way stop when the signal lights were out.

Luckily the lights flashed back on as the Friday commute intensified.

Aside from traffic backups, today's storms made lots of people concerned about what may be coming down on top of them.

"I'm worried about that tree right there," said J.T. Hierling in Rancho Cordova. "That's why I'm trying to jump my truck to get it out of the way."

Hireling started worrying about another tree falling after a massive eucalyptus fell right next door on the campus of Abraham Lincoln Elementary School.

That one crumpled the car of a substitute teacher who just happened to park under it for her one day in the classroom.

All students were inside when it fell and no one was hurt.

Despite what's already happened, the principal isn't fearful something else will go wrong.

"They came and inspected the redwoods over winter break and they took down a tree over there," said Laura Butler.