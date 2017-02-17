San Bernardino Officials: Fire Truck Falls Off Edge of Crumbling Interstate

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY — A San Bernardino County Fire District truck went tumbling off the side of Interstate 15 Friday as floodwaters moved in.

Along the outside, number five lane on southbound Interstate 15, just south of Highway 138, a San Bernardino fire engine was hanging off the edge of the collapsed roadway.

CAJON PASS: Failure of #5 lane of SB I-15 s/o 138. One #SBCoFD fire engine hanging off the edge. All firefighters safely out. — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) February 18, 2017

CajonPass(Update): All firefighters confirmed safe. The lane under the fire engine has failed, and the engine has gone over the side. — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) February 18, 2017

The San Bernardino County Fire reports that that’s when the engine toppled over the side. The firefighters inside of the truck were able to safely escape.

Videoed by County Fire. Great job by all County Rescue Professionals pic.twitter.com/rKiAiTAkzo — Lt Mitch Dattilo (@SBCSDmdattilo) February 18, 2017

In the north, along Highway 138 at Summit Valley Road, 50 vehicles became stuck in floodwaters. Seven cars were submerged and San Bernardino crews conducted a swift-water rescue. One vehicle was stuck in the mud when crews arrived.

Southbound Interstate 15 was closed from Highway 138 to Cleghorn Road.