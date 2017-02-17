See the Best Vehicles at Autorama

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Sacramento Autorama is home to one of the longest running indoor car shows in the world. See over 500 vehicles competing for awards inside Cal Expo. Another 400-800 vehicles will join the event Saturday and Sunday for the 11th Annual Sacramento Autorama Drive-In. This year's theme is "The Magic Happens Here" and cars and vendors are encouraged to decorate accordingly. Visit Autorama this weekend and enjoy some of best vehicles around.

More info:

Sacramento Autorama

Friday-Sunday

Cal Expo Fairgrounds

Adult $20, Child ages 6-12 $10, 5 and under free

(877) 763-7469

RodShows.com