See the Best Vehicles at Autorama

Posted 2:24 PM, February 17, 2017, by , Updated at 02:06PM, February 17, 2017


The Sacramento Autorama is home to one of the longest running indoor car shows in the world.  See over 500 vehicles competing for awards inside Cal Expo.  Another 400-800 vehicles will join the event Saturday and Sunday for the 11th Annual Sacramento Autorama Drive-In.  This year's theme is "The Magic Happens Here" and cars and vendors are encouraged to decorate accordingly.  Visit Autorama this weekend and enjoy some of best vehicles around.

More info:
Sacramento Autorama
Friday-Sunday
Cal Expo Fairgrounds
Adult $20, Child ages 6-12 $10, 5 and under free
(877) 763-7469
RodShows.com