Sen. Dianne Feinstein Seeks Immediate Reporting of Sex Abuse

MASON, Mich. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein plans to introduce legislation requiring Olympic national governing bodies to immediately report sexual abuse allegations.

The California Democrat’s announcement Friday comes in response to Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics’ delay in reporting a female athlete’s concerns about a sports doctor.

USA Gymnastics went to federal authorities a month after starting an internal investigation into Dr. Larry Nassar.

Nassar, who also treated female gymnasts at Michigan State University, quit USA Gymnastics in 2015 after the investigation. A Michigan judge on Friday ordered Nassar to stand trial on criminal sexual conduct charges. A 25-year-old woman testified she was repeatedly molested from age 6 to 12. The 53-year-old Nassar has pleaded not guilty.

He also is being sued by women and girls who say they were sexually assaulted. Nassar denies any wrongdoing.