Sheriff: Scammers Posed as Oroville Evacuees

GRANITE BAY — Two people are being accused of posing as evacuees from the Oroville spillway emergency and scamming a Granite Bay resident out of hundreds of dollars.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a check fraud scheme Tuesday, officials said. According to the Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Jonathan L. Jones, of Sacramento, and 46-year-old Felicia Gail Morris, of Yuba City, contacted the resident again during the week and asked for more money.

A meeting was scheduled, deputies said, and the two were arrested by property crimes investigators.