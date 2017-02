SACRAMENTO — SMUD reported more than 65,000 customers were experiencing an outage Friday afternoon.

Power went out in some areas as early as 1 p.m., according to SMUD’s outage map, with the biggest outages in the Arden area, Carmichael and Natomas.

It was not immediately known when service would be restored.

The Light Rail’s blue line was affected by the outages.

Rider Alert: Service disruption, North Blue Line due to overhead wire damage. Bus bridge between Alkali Flat & Watt/I-80 light rail stations — Regional Transit (@RideSacRT) February 17, 2017

Rider Alert Update: North Blue Line repairs expected to take several hours to complete, caused by downed SMUD power line damaging RT's wires — Regional Transit (@RideSacRT) February 17, 2017

See the latest from SMUD’s outage map here.