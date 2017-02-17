Trees Come Crashing Down in Sacramento During First Wave of Weekend Storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The first wave of storms leaned heavy on the region, causing power outages to some. But mostly, the high wind gusts from Friday afternoon again toppled trees in many neighborhoods.

A car in the parking lot of Abraham Lincoln Elementary School in Rancho Cordova, belonging to a substitute teacher, was crumpled by a massive eucalyptus tree. No one was hurt, as class was still in session. But the principal noted that the school had just had their tree's serviced.

"The redwoods were just recently trimmed over winter break, and they took out another tree that was over there. So, I think we're in good shape," explained Laura Butler.

But as crews worked to dismantle the tree, neighbors weren't so sure that others nearby might come crashing down as well.

"Well, I'm worried about this one falling on my car. That's why I'm trying to get it jumped and moved," said J.T. Hierling.

And in South Sacramento, it wasn't cars being destroyed, rather the front of a home on 59th Street.

"Yeah, we were the only one's home at the time," explained one of the residents who asked to not be identified.

So, was it scary?

"Nah, I mean kind of, but I already knew it was going to be OK because all of the rooms are on this side, and the tree came this way," he said.

And lucky too, that there was no damage to the inside of the home.

"Oh no. No damage inside. Our house is made of brick," the resident said.

Some tense moments Friday for many others as well as the high wind warning stayed in effect across the region.