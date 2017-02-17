Useful Apps to Help File Taxes

It's tax season and in today's Tech Report Rich Demuro is taking a look at some apps to help make your filing easier.
- TurboTax -- This app allows users to take a picture of their W-2 and quickly file their taxes. They can also use the new SmartLook feature to video chat with a live tax pro about your questions.
- IRS2Go -- With just a few short questions, this app can check the staus of your refund or pay for your taxes.
- Plastiq -- Users can pay their taxes or any other bill they may have with this app.
- Expensify -- Keep track of your receipts all year long and make next year's taxes a breeze.