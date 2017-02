NAPA COUNTY — Lake Berryessa’s bell-shaped spillway, nicknamed the “Glory Hole”, is flowing for the first time since 2006.

According to Lake Berryessa News, the lake level hit 440 feet at 6 a.m. Friday. The site says the highest the lake has ever been was 446.7 feet.

Water from Lake Berryessa flows into Putah Creek.

The glory hole is a popular tourist attraction in the area. With water spilling into it, it’s likely to become even more popular.