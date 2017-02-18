Bicyclist in Serious Condition Following Collision With Train

A bicyclist is in serious condition after colliding with a Regional Transit light rail train near the Meadowview light rail station.

A man was riding his bike down Meadowview Road at the time of the accident, according to Capt. Norm Leong with the RT Police Services. As the railroad crossing warning lights came down, the bicyclist rode around them and was hit by the southbound train.

The bicyclist was responsive when officials arrived and was taken to a local hospital. Leong reports that he is expected to survive.

Officials are investigating the site of the collision.

