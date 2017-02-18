Carjacking Suspects Arrested After Hitting Oroville Evacuee With His Stolen Truck

OROVILLE — Two suspects have been arrested on suspicion of stealing an Oroville man’s truck and running him over with it while he and his father were fleeing during Sunday’s evacuations.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office reports that suspects Cody Bowles, 27, and Lucia Ripley, 31, were found by officers of the Gridley-Biggs Police Department Friday night. They were found in a residence on 10th Street in Biggs at around 9:30 p.m.

Bowles has been charged on suspicion of carjacking for stealing Cameron Asbury’s truck with Ripley as his passenger.

Asbury, 33, and his father were in the midst of the evacuation order, which was issued as a “hazardous situation” was developing at the Oroville Dam emergency spillway.

They had been grabbing their belongings and getting ready to leave their home in Asbury’s truck, which was running outside. Asbury’s father then noticed Bowles and Ripley jump into the truck.

KPIX 5 says that Asbury’s father shouted at the two to get out of the car but they sped away. Tailing them in another vehicle, Asbury and his father caught up to the couple on Farley Street near Monte Vista Avenue. When they tried to tell the carjacking couple to exit the truck, Bowles deliberately ran Asbury over, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 6:30 p.m. Butte County Sheriff’s deputies were made aware of the carjacking by a citizen who flagged them down. Asbury was flown by helicopter to a hospital.

While Asbury is now stable at a Chico hospital, his father told KPIX 5 that he sustained a head wound along with additional injuries.

The truck was found Monday on Rosedale Avenue. The whereabouts of the family’s property have not been reported by officials.

Bowles and Ripley were booked into the Butte County Jail. On top of the carjacking charge, Bowles was charged on suspicion of hit and run, vehicle theft, mayhem and assault with a deadly weapon. Ripley has been charged on suspicion of vehicle theft.