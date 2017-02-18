Floodwaters Overtake Small Colusa County Town

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAXWELL -- A mess in the town of Maxwell in Colusa County, as water came flooding in around 2 a.m. Some who live there voluntarily evacuated, while others did what they could to stop the waters from getting into their homes.

"I was sleeping but somebody knock at the door and they said 'hey, go out,'" said Rogelio Santoyo, whose Maxwell home flooded.

Santoyo was awoken around 2 a.m., like most in Maxwell, by sheriff deputies warning the town that high water was coming.

Water also came rushing into Maxwell Elementary's gymnasium as well as into classrooms and the school library. While more of the books on the bottom shelves seem mostly dry, the carpets are ruined.

"It has nothing to do with the Oroville spillway situation, this water is water that accumulated from the foothills and works it's way east out of the foothills," Jim Saso, Colusa County assistant sheriff said.

He doesn't believe lives were at risk, but wanted to wake people so they could try to protect their property. About a hundred people evacuated to Maxwell High School. The most calls deputies responded to were those from people getting stuck in their cars on flooded roads.

"We've had a couple of calls of people that were trapped in their vehicles...on their roofs waiting for assistance," Saso said.

Meanwhile at Caldwell's Mini Mart on old Highway 99 West, their gas pumps are surrounded by water. Inside the store, inventory, which was on the bottom shelves, all had to be thrown away. And until an insurance agent comes, they'll have to remain closed.

"We called and they said we can't do anything, we're coming Monday," said owner Swaramjit Grewar. "So we have to wait for Monday."