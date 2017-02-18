Funnel Cloud Forms Over Sutter County

SUTTER COUNTY — A funnel cloud formed over Sutter County Saturday as multiple counties experienced on and off winds, rain and flooding.

Pictures of the funnel cloud near Highways 99 and 70, just south of Nicolaus, were taken Saturday afternoon.

Sutter County is among many areas that are under a flood warning until 4 p.m. Thursday. A large storm is expected to move through Monday night following additional flooding issues that will affect the counties late Sunday night.

Wind gusts of around 45 mph will pick up in the Pleasant Grove area on Monday.