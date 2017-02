SACRAMENTO — All I-5 southbound lanes are closed at J Street due to a fatal┬ácollision that occurred around 7:30 a.m.

Sacramento Fire has confirmed two fatalities and one major injury.

Traffic is being diverted off onto the Richards Blvd. exit.

Crews are on the scene performing multiple extrications.

Use an alternate route.

UPDATE: 2 fatalities confirmed, 1 patient transported with critical injuries. SB I-5 at J St remains closed, traffic being rerouted. pic.twitter.com/d3YlIaTHMF — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) February 18, 2017

All southbound lanes of I-5 closed at J Street. Major collision, multiple vehicles with extrication, crews in roadway. Use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/7eLzMsZZh4 — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) February 18, 2017

SAC SB I-5 near RICHARDS BL lanes blocked due to multi-veh collision. CT Enroute for hard closure. — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) February 18, 2017