Maxwell Begins Recovery After Flooding

MAXWELL -- This isn't a story about things getting back to normal. Not yet. But it is a story about people getting back.

Martin Mayfield was supposed to meet his wife at their Maxwell home. Instead, in the dead of night there was a knock on his door from somebody else.

"It's a guy in a boat saying you need to evacuate," "I'm looking at him in a boat saying 'how's there a boat here?'"

Mayfield spent the night in the gym at Maxwell High School, but he needs medicine and wanted to see his family. So this afternoon a sheriff's deputy gave him a ride to the evacuation center in Williams, about 10 miles south down Interstate 5.

Mayfield's thoughts on the past 24 hours?

"Need a better drainage system," he said.

Back in Maxwell at Caldwell's Mini Mart Darleen Grewal has been working all day trying to drain her family's store of the flood water.

"Mopping it, sweeping it; it's all over, it was in the walk-in," Grewal said.

Most of the stuff on bottom shelves couldn't be saved. Water lines were visible all along the store's walls.

Still, the mini mart is open this evening. There is no gas for sale yet, but people returning from the evacuation can get some basic needs met now that they've got their door open to customers again.

"The water just...everything went out," Grewal said.

And around town, the water is receding, although it hasn't died out here yet. No by a long shot.