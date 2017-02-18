Officers Talk Suicidal Man Down From I-80 Overpass

FAIRFIELD — Officials talked down a suicidal man Saturday afternoon as he stood on an overpass above Interstate 80.

Several calls alerted officials to the Travis Boulevard overpass at around 2:40 p.m., according to the Fairfield Police Department.

A 35-year-old Fairfield man had positioned himself on the outside of the overpass’ south-side railing, grasping onto a chain-link fence above the eastbound lanes of I-80.

A Solano County Sheriff’s Office crisis negotiator was able to get the man to speak. He explained that he was suicidal and had a gun.

Eastbound I-80 at Travis Boulevard and the overpass were closed down while officers from the Fairfield Police Department and California Highway Patrol spoke with the man for about an hour. At around 3:45 p.m. he safely made his way down.

Police found the man was actually unarmed as he surrendered. His mental health is being evaluated at a local treatment center.